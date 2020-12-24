'Tis The Season To Be Jolly With Ananya Panday And Other Celebs. See What Stars Posted On Christmas Eve

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty posted a cooking video on Christmas eve

Kiara and Varun posted a super cute video

Kajol shared a picture collage

It's Christmas eve and we are loving how Bollywood celebs have bombarded social media with festive posts today. From pictures of their Christmas preps to videos from fun-filled celebrations, celebs have shared posts on their Instagram profiles. Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Soha Ali Khan, Navya Nanda shared pictures from their festivities on social media. Ananya Panday, posting a couple of happy pictures of herself with a Christmas tree in the backdrop, wrote: "It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags. Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more - The Grinch (my fave)."

This is what Ananya Panday posted:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan shared this super cute greeting and wrote: "Mr and Mrs Claus from #jugjuggjeeyo wishing you all a very Merry Christmas."

Kajol posted a picture college of sorts on Christmas eve and she wrote: "Someone pointed out to me that the way we run the world is changing and only for the better, but in the meanwhile we will have to go through the really shitty adjustment period. To a better world and a better tomorrow! That's my wish for this Christmas. #ComplimentsOfTheSeason."

Shilpa Shetty took care of the culinary needs, keeping it healthy of course. "Let's eat healthy and stay safe, while we maintain necessary protocols, this festive season. "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas," she wrote while sharing a video.

"All set for Christmas Day! Leaving out milk and cookies for Santa and a carrot for Rudolf. #thefinaltouch #christmaseve," wrote Soha Ali Khan.

Here are some more posts shared by stars:

