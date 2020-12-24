Christmas 2020: Meet The Cutest Little Rudolf. Pic Courtesy Soha Ali Khan

Christmas 2020: "Rudolf is ready for Santa," Soha Ali Khan captioned the photo

Christmas 2020: An adorable picture of little Inaaya. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi )

Ahead of Christmas, Soha Ali Khan introduced us to the cutest little Rudolf - yes, we are talking about her daughter Inaaya. On Wednesday, Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of how she and her daughter are prepping for Christmas and it is just adorable. The photo features little Inaaya dressed in a red and white frock and wearing a hairband with horns like a reindeer. She can be seen playing with reindeer miniatures. Sharing the photo, Soha Ali Khan captioned it: "Rudolf is ready for Santa." Inaaya's cute picture is trending on social media since Thursday morning. Check it out here:

Screenshot of Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story.

A couple of days ago, Inaaya and her dad, actor Kunal Kemmu, trended big time on social media after he shared a mesmerising photo of themselves. Kunal treated his fans to an adorable photo of Inaaya after his followers list on Instagram reached 2 million. The duo can be seen twinning in black outfits. "It takes 2 to start a conversation. And the conversation can be about a million things... maybe even 2 million things! Stoked to see my Insta family grow. Thank you guys for all the love support criticism and motivation. Will keep doing what I do and will keep growing together. Lots of love," read his post.

Meanwhile, check out some more super cute pictures of Inaaya, shared by her parents:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 after dating for a few years and they welcomed Inaaya Naumi two years later in September 2017.

