Kunal Kemmu Gets A New Tattoo And This One Is Special. Because, Daughter Inaaya

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is on a vacation with her family, shared a glimpse of a new tattoo he just got. Kunal actually got his three-year-old daughter's name - Inaaya - inked on his chest in black. In the caption, Kunal explained that what makes her daughter's name - Inaaya Naumi Kemmu - super special. "This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name Inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends." Sharing a photo of the tattoo, Kunal wrote: "I love it."

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are currently chilling at an undisclosed location with their daughter. On Saturday morning, Soha shared her idea of a perfect weekend with a photo, featuring Inaaya:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu recently celebrated Inaaya's birthday at the holiday home and looks like got a little photoshoot done. Sharing a snippet from the photoshoot, Soha wished her little one with this birthday greeting: "Three years old today."

Inaaya often features on her parents social media posts. On Daughter's Day, Soha and Kunal shared these heart-warming posts for Inaaya: "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it... the only relationship that's cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter," wrote Kunal while Soha added: "May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and Inaaya was born to the couple in 2017.