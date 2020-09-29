The One With Inaaya's 'Birthday Blues.' Pic Courtesy Soha Ali Khan

Inaaya in a still from the video. (courtesy sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya celebrates her 3rd birthday today. On her daughter's birthday, Soha Ali Khan shared multiple posts on Instagram (all of which are equally adorable). On Tuesday evening, Soha Ali Khan posted a super cute video of the birthday girl, in which Inaaya can be seen sitting pretty in a blue dress. Inaaya looks super cute as she hides her face with her tulle dress. Soha Ali Khan captioned her post: "Birthday blues." Earlier on Tuesday, the actress posted an adorable picture of Inaaya along with herself and Kunal Kemmu. "Three years old today," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Inaaya's friends wished her with the cutest posts. Neha Dhupia shared a set of adorable pictures of her daughter Mehr and the birthday girl. She wrote:"We love you loads Inni poo. Here's to chasing many more sunsets together, happy birthday Inni. Come back soon. We miss you."

Rannvijay Singha, whose daughter Kainaat is a friend of Inaaya, posted a video and he wrote: "Happy birthday Inaya! God bless you baby."

Kainaat's mother Prianka Singh shared this post and wrote: "Happy 3rd Birthday to our little Inni Poo. Kai is missing her little Bombay bestie especially on her special day! Lots of love from London on your birthday our little Inaaya and Kai's yoga partner."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 after dating for a few years and they welcomed Inaaya Naumi two years later in September 2017. Soha and Kunal have co-starred in films such as 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. He also had a cameo in Soha Ali Khan's Mr Joe B Carvalho, in which she starred opposite Arshad Warsi.