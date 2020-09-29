Kareena Kapoor And Soha Ali Khan Are Celebrating Inaaya's Birthday With These Cute Pics

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo of Taimur and Inaaya (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan )

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turned three today and celebrations have already begun. On her Instagram, Soha shared an adorable birthday wish for Inaaya, along with the cutest family photo from the celebrations. "Three years old today," Soha wrote for birthday girl Inaaya, who is cute as a button in a blue frock. Soha's post was showered with birthday wishes for Inaaya from the likes of Karisma Kapoor and Neha Dhupia. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor also dedicated a birthday greeting to Inaaya and shared a cute brother-sister moment, featuring Taimur and Inaaya, on Instagram. "Happy birthday our beautiful Inaaya," she wrote.

Here's how Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Inaaya's birthday:

Taimur and Inaaya share an age difference of nine months. Taimur was born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in December 2016 while Soha and Kunal, who got married in 2015, welcomed Inaaya in September the following year. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child - the couple shared the pregnancy news in August.

Meanwhile on Daughter's Day, Kunal Kemmu Instagrammed a father-daughter moment featuring Inaaya and wrote: "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it... the only relationship that's cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter." Soha, for her part, wrote: "May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket."

Happy birthday, Inaaya.