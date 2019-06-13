Tiny Ranbir And Riddhima In Cute Throwback Pics. Rishi Kapoor Shares Details

That's little Ranbir with Rishi Kapoor (Courtesy RishiKapoorFC1)

Highlights A fan-club shared throwback pics of Ranbir, Riddhima Rishi Kapoor pointed out certain corrections in the caption Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York for treatment

On Throwback Thursday, two delightful old photos of the Kapoor clan made it to social media, not directly shared by Rishi Kapoor but by a fan-club of his. The veteran actor spotted the priceless memories on the fan-page and couldn't resist correcting the caption it was originally posted with. For the monochrome click, in which Raj Kapoor can be seen playing with a baby, Rishi Kapoor corrected the fan-page caption and said: "That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father's arms. All were sitting at a "havan" being performed at home." For a photo of a younger version of himself and a little version of Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor said: "In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information."

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married in 1980, six years after their first film Zehreela Insaan. They are parents to actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a jewellery designer.

Take a look at pint-sized Ranbir Kapoor and baby Riddhima here:

That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father's arms. All were sitting at a "havan" being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information. https://t.co/c0Aaqq9I4R — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 13, 2019

This pint-sized Ranbir Kapoor reminds us of another one, previously shared by Arjun Kapoor, along with some fashion policing for Ranbir's trousers: "Was quite aware of the 2018 sneaker trend even in the early 90s! Shraddha, Siddhanth Kapoor, garden birthday parties were as well attended as award shows as you can see... Ranbir's jeans were a tad bit to high waisted if you ask me though," he had capotioned it. LOL.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with his upcoming movie Brahmastra, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer in New York for eight months now, is expected to return home soon.