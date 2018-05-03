In Throwback News, Ranbir Kapoor's Jeans Gets Scathing Fashion Review From Arjun Kapoor

In a hilarious throwback picture - you didn't forget it's Thursday, did you? - actor Arjun Kapoor has offered a fashion commentary on the respective ensembles worn by himself and Ranbir Kapoor at a birthday party from a lifetime ago. The party was for either Shraddha Kapoor or her brother Siddhant - Arjun doesn't specify which - and the picture shows a pint-sized Ranbir holding hands with a tinier Arjun and Siddhanth (who looks like Loki, according to one comment on the post) in some sort of birthday game. Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media so Arjun should maybe call him up and give him the same gyaan he has in his Instagram post - that little Ranbir wore his jeans just a bit too high. That's harsh, Arjun. However, both young gents were working the sneaker trend well before it blew up.
Highlights
- The picture was taken during Shraddha or Siddhanth Kapoor's party
- Both were working the sneaker trend well before it blew up
- Was quite aware of the 2018 sneaker trend even in the early 90s: Arjun
As Arjun says, the birthday parties for Shraddha and Siddhanth - their dad is Shakti Kapoor - were as crowded by celebs as are award shows. Celeb kids, we should say - Bollywood's star kids all seem to have grown up and hung out together. Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar in a generation above; everyone pictured in Arjun's post (Sonakshi Sinha was also at the party, picture below; Alia Bhatt, Masaba Gupta and a whole bunch of others formed another gang. In the current generation, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is best friends with actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya.
CommentsBut back to the 90s kids - we don't know if this is a picture from the same party but here are Sonakshi and Shraddha looking utterly adorable. Ignore the 'bad froggy' in the background.
This #throwbackthursday lets throw way back, to some birthday party, thats @shraddhakapoor and me (obviously trying to chew on something) with a suited up frog that is making a very questionable gesture at a kids birthday bash. Bad froggy! Thanks for this gem @siddhanthkapoor #partyanimals #ninetieskids #ninetiesfashion #frockfever
See why we live for Throwback Thursday?