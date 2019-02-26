Neetu And Rishi Kapoor In A Throwback Pic. Can You Guess Who Found This?

We were treated to this delightful throwback photo (courtesy Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor featured in a blast from the past photo on their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram story and we absolutely love it. The vintage hued throwback post features much younger versions of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor - she sports a sea green salwar kameez while he's suave in a suited up look. Neetu Kapoor's smile in the throwback photo with Rishi Kapoor speaks volumes. Riddhima simply added the heart-hands emoji to the post on her Instagram story. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married six years after their first film in 1974, when they first collaborated for Zehreela Insaan. Neetu Kapoor was just 16 when she co-starred with 22 year-old Rishi Kapoor in the film.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu married on January 22, 1980 and celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary this year. Riddhima, the couple's first child was born in September 1980 and Ranbir Kapoor was born in 1982. Riddhima is a jewellery designer and also has a fashion line for kids named Sam and Friends while Ranbir is an actor.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu have also co-starred in films like Do Dooni Char, Kabhi Kabhie, Rafoo Chakkar and Amar Akbar Anthony while they also shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Besharam.

Neetu Kapoor is currently in New York with Rishi Kapoor, who is currently on a break from work for treatment - the Kapoors haven't specified details of the actor's medical diagnosis. When in the Big Apple, Rishi Kapoor has had visitors such as Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher and Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor.

