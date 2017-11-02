Tiger Zinda Hai: The Health Challenges Salman Khan Faced In Austria The Dabangg Khan developed health issues and battled medical conditions to train for a particular action sequence in the snow-capped mountains of Austria

458 Shares EMAIL PRINT From Tiger Zinda Hai sets (courtesy TigerZindaHai) New Delhi: Highlights Salman shot at a location which "seemed to stand still and frozen" "Shooting here meant unexpected situations," said the director "Salman developed a health issue," he added Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar wanted the shots to be perfect. Between Morocco, Greece, Austria and Abu Dhabi, the central European country had unexpected challenges for the film's team and especially Salman. "For a significant chapter in Tiger Zinda Hai, we had to film in a place that had a certain amount of aloofness and isolation. We found that spot in the mountains of Austria, a place where time seemed to stand still and frozen," the director said in a statement, reported IANS.

.@BeingSalmanKhan shot for tough action scenes braving extreme cold, like a true Tiger. #TigerZindaHai Read more: https://t.co/SUEd6gX7Pspic.twitter.com/iVnZHiqXQm — #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) November 2, 2017



The Dabangg Khan developed health issues and battled medical conditions to train for a particular action sequence in the snow-capped mountains of Austria. "Shooting here meant dealing with unexpected situations. Literally a lot of pain had gone behind this sequence. Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a Tiger Zinda Hai also filmed a song in Austria. "What we see onscreen might look a lot easier than it actually is. Sometimes, sequences like the ones shot in Austria can be difficult to achieve," said Mr Zafar.

Getting into character! #Zoya#TigerZindaHai#KatrinaKaifpic.twitter.com/CSJzCSAz02 — #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) November 1, 2017



The cast and crew of Tiger Zinda Hai were assisted by a well-trained team of professionals: "We had expertise on our side, since we worked with an international crew that has worked on the latest James Bond film Spectre. In the end, as a team, we are fairly satisfied that we managed to film here successfully," he added.



Last updated,





Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have made pit stops in four countries across the globe becausedirector Ali Abbas Zafar wanted the shots to be perfect. Between Morocco, Greece, Austria and Abu Dhabi, the central European country had unexpected challenges for the film's team and especially Salman. "For a significant chapter in, we had to film in a place that had a certain amount of aloofness and isolation. We found that spot in the mountains of Austria, a place where time seemed to stand still and frozen," the director said in a statement, reported IANS.TheKhan developed health issues and battled medical conditions to train for a particular action sequence in the snow-capped mountains of Austria. "Shooting here meant dealing with unexpected situations. Literally a lot of pain had gone behind this sequence. Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a tough action sequence ." Teamalso filmed a song in Austria. "What we see onscreen might look a lot easier than it actually is. Sometimes, sequences like the ones shot in Austria can be difficult to achieve," said Mr Zafar.The cast and crew ofwere assisted by a well-trained team of professionals: "We had expertise on our side, since we worked with an international crew that has worked on the latest James Bond film. In the end, as a team, we are fairly satisfied that we managed to film here successfully," he added.Last updated, Team Tiger Zinda Hai were shooting a song in Greece and have also filmed certain parts in Delhi. Salman and Katrina's new film is scheduled to hit screens on December 22.