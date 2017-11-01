Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif As Zoya Can 'Kill With Her Looks'

'If eyes could kill,' here's Katrina Kaif as Zoya in Tiger Zinda Hai, as described by director Ali Abbas Zafar. After revealing Salman Khan's look from the film, the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai unveiled Katrina's look. In the picture, Katrina, who features as a Pakistani secret agent named Zoya, holds a gun and sports a serious look. Tiger Zinda Hai, currently in the post-production stage, promises to be a blockbuster, courtesy Salman and Katrina's entries in the posters we have seen so far. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Both of them will reprise their roles - a RAW agent and Pakistani spy - respectively.
Zoya , if eyes could kill #Katrina kaif @TigerZindaHaipic.twitter.com/qLm0FjfQGD— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 1, 2017
Here's Salman, bent on revenge, firing 5,000 rounds.
5000 rounds fired #tigerzindahai@TigerZindaHai@BeingSalmanKhan#KatrinaKaifpic.twitter.com/n8lhljdtVm— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) October 30, 2017
Last week, Tiger and Zoya delighted us with a brand new poster of Tiger Zinda Hai.
Let's get closer to the action #TigerZindaHai@TigerZindaHai@BeingSalmanKhan#katrinakaif . Dec 22. pic.twitter.com/BBnEfv3XDo— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) October 25, 2017
Salman ka Diwali gift pasand aaya?
Diwali Gift.... pasand aaya? Ab Christmas pe milna... #tigerzindahaipic.twitter.com/ZRReba4oGQ— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2017
Salman and Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai has been shot across Austria, Greece, Morocco and Abu Dhabi. "To meet the scale of the film, we had to travel to four different countries for different reasons. Certain landscapes needed to become a part of the film, so we had to go to Austria to get the snow-covered mountains. We also had to go to Morocco to feature crucial fight sequences of horseback riding. The country's landscape and topography brings a certain texture to these sequences," Ali Abbas Zafar told news agency IANS.
Apart from Salman and Katrina, actor Girish Karnad also reprises the role of Tiger's boss. Paresh Rawal and Angad Bedi have joined the cast now.
Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22.