Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif As Zoya Can 'Kill With Her Looks'

'If eyes could kill,' here's Katrina Kaif as Zoya in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 01, 2017 12:22 IST
Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai (Image courtesy: aliabbaszafar)

  1. Katrina holds a gun and sports a serious look
  2. She reprises her role of a Pakistani spy
  3. The film has been shot across Austria, Greece, Morocco and Abu Dhabi
'If eyes could kill,' here's Katrina Kaif as Zoya in Tiger Zinda Hai, as described by director Ali Abbas Zafar. After revealing Salman Khan's look from the film, the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai unveiled Katrina's look. In the picture, Katrina, who features as a Pakistani secret agent named Zoya, holds a gun and sports a serious look. Tiger Zinda Hai, currently in the post-production stage, promises to be a blockbuster, courtesy Salman and Katrina's entries in the posters we have seen so far. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Both of them will reprise their roles - a RAW agent and Pakistani spy - respectively.

Seen Katrina's look yet?
 

Here's Salman, bent on revenge, firing 5,000 rounds.
 

Last week, Tiger and Zoya delighted us with a brand new poster of Tiger Zinda Hai.
 

Salman ka Diwali gift pasand aaya?
 

Salman and Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai has been shot across Austria, Greece, Morocco and Abu Dhabi. "To meet the scale of the film, we had to travel to four different countries for different reasons. Certain landscapes needed to become a part of the film, so we had to go to Austria to get the snow-covered mountains. We also had to go to Morocco to feature crucial fight sequences of horseback riding. The country's landscape and topography brings a certain texture to these sequences," Ali Abbas Zafar told news agency IANS.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, actor Girish Karnad also reprises the role of Tiger's boss. Paresh Rawal and Angad Bedi have joined the cast now.

Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22.
 

