The Story Behind Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai Pit Stops With Pics "To meet the scale of the film, we had to travel to four different countries for different reasons," said the director

345 Shares EMAIL PRINT Inside on location shoot for Tiger Zinda Hai New Delhi: Highlights Tiger Zinda Hai has also been shot in parts of North and South Delhi "Overall, each location has huge significance," said the director It has been shot in Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi apart from India Tiger Zinda Hai - has been shot across the atlas with the cast and crew making pit stops at Austria, Greece, Morocco and Abu Dhabi apart from India. Salman and Katrina stamped their passports in five different countries because RAW agent Tiger and Pakistani spy Zoya - the onscreen characters - have their adventures lines up at these places in the movie. Explaining the story behind country hopping, director Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement: "To meet the scale of the film, we had to travel to four different countries for different reasons."



"Certain landscapes needed to become a part of the film, so we had to go to Austria to get the snow-covered mountains. We also had to go to Morocco to feature crucial fight sequences of horseback riding. The country's landscape and topography brings a certain texture to these sequences," Mr Zafar added in his statement.

Team Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria

Tiger Zinda Hai team in Morocco

Sharing Troy, and Mummy Returns. Greece was absolutely picturesque and was the perfect location to shoot the celebratory anthem 'Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat'."



Abu Dhabi is where majority of the movie has been shot. It was only last when the film's team touched down in Mumbai having wrapped their prolonged shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi. After a brief break in Mumbai,

Inside Tiger Zinda Hai shoots in Abu Dhabi

Behind Tiger Zinda Hai scenes in Greece



Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to hit screens on December 22.



(With IANS inputs)



