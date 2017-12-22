Tiger Zinda Hai Releases But For Katrina Kaif Family Comes First Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan, released On Friday but she's in London with her family for Christmas

Katrina Kaif with her sisters. (Image courtesy: Katrina) New Delhi: Highlights Katrina is posting pictures from her home in London Katrina's new film promises to be a super-hit Katrina's last four films failed at the box office Dr Cabbie, is also in the group picture. Katrina received several likes and compliments for both her posts. Take a look:

My sisters....... ( well some of them ) ..... A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 22, 2017 at 2:13am PST

Grandma A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:20am PST



Katrina's family stays in London but the actress has made Mumbai her second home - for work related purposes. Unlike Isabelle, Katrina has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She stars opposite Salman Khan in new film Tiger Zinda Hai and post-holiday she will resume shooting for Aanand L Rai's film, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and also for Thugs Of Hindostan, in which she features along with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.



Katrina Kaif was last seen in Jagga Jasoos, which failed miserably at the box office. So, today's film, which Phantom, 2016's Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho and this year's Jagga Jasoos failed to perform at the ticket window.



Tiger Zinda Hai opened to "packed screens" but unfavourable reviews. But based on the advance ticket sales, trade analysts have predicted a good run for the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film.



