Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan Begins New Year With A 'Power-Packed Punch'

Highlights Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 18.04 crore on Monday It is expected to cross Rs 300 crore-mark soon Tiger Zinda Hai stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman

#TigerZindaHai commences New Year with a POWER-PACKED PUNCH... Now eyeing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan and #Sultan... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr. Total: 272.79 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2018

LIFETIME BIZ... Salman versus Salman...#BajrangiBhaijaan: 320.34 cr#Sultan: 300.45 cr#TigerZindaHai [still running]: 272.79 cr#TZH will be the third Salman movie to cross 300 cr mark.

NettBOC... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2018

300 cr Club and its members...#PK [2014]#BajrangiBhaijaan [2015]#Sultan [2016]#Dangal [2016]#TigerZindaHai [2017] is expected to touch 300 cr mark soon. #TZH

NOTE: #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version; 2017] is the ONLY film in 500 cr Club.

