Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan Begins New Year With A 'Power-Packed Punch'

- Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 18.04 crore on Monday
- It is expected to cross Rs 300 crore-mark soon
- Tiger Zinda Hai stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman
Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here.
#TigerZindaHai commences New Year with a POWER-PACKED PUNCH... Now eyeing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan and #Sultan... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr. Total: 272.79 cr. India biz. #TZH— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2018
The overall box office collection of Salman's previous blockbusters - Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan - are at Rs 320.34 crore and 300.45 crore, respectively. Taran Adarsh mentioned that 'Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to touch Rs 300 crore-mark soon.'
Here's a detailed report of Tiger Zinda Hai's box office performance.
LIFETIME BIZ... Salman versus Salman...#BajrangiBhaijaan: 320.34 cr#Sultan: 300.45 cr#TigerZindaHai [still running]: 272.79 cr#TZH will be the third Salman movie to cross 300 cr mark.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2018
300 cr Club and its members...#PK [2014]#BajrangiBhaijaan [2015]#Sultan [2016]#Dangal [2016]#TigerZindaHai [2017] is expected to touch 300 cr mark soon. #TZH— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2018
NOTE: #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version; 2017] is the ONLY film in 500 cr Club.
Apart from Salman and Katrina, Tiger Zinda Hai stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Pahuja, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad and Anant Vidhaat Sharma. Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya in the film. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.
Salman credits Katrina and the team for the humongous success of the film. While she told news agency PTI, "As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying."
Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was Salman Khan's Christmas offering.