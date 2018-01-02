Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan Begins New Year With A 'Power-Packed Punch'

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan's film has earned over Rs 272.79 crore

Written by | Updated: January 02, 2018 15:28 IST
Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 18.04 crore on Monday
  2. It is expected to cross Rs 300 crore-mark soon
  3. Tiger Zinda Hai stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hairung in the New Year with a bang. (We aren't surprised). The film collected over Rs 200 crore in just a week from its release and over the weekend, plus Monday (New Year), Tiger Zinda Hai's total earnings were over Rs 45 crore. The film's current total now stands at Rs 272.79 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. "Tiger Zinda Hai commences New Year with a POWER-PACKED PUNCH... Now eyeing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan and #Sultan... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr. Total: 272.79 cr," he tweeted.

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here.
 

The overall box office collection of Salman's previous blockbusters - Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan - are at Rs 320.34 crore and 300.45 crore, respectively. Taran Adarsh mentioned that 'Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to touch Rs 300 crore-mark soon.'

Here's a detailed report of Tiger Zinda Hai's box office performance.
 
 

Apart from Salman and Katrina, Tiger Zinda Hai stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Pahuja, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad and Anant Vidhaat Sharma. Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya in the film. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

Salman credits Katrina and the team for the humongous success of the film. While she told news agency PTI, "As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying."

Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was Salman Khan's Christmas offering.
 

Tiger Zinda Haisalman khantiger zinda hai katrina kaif

