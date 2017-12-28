Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai: 'Overwhelming Feeling,' Says Katrina Kaif On Film's Success Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai has grossed over 190 crore at the box office in less than a week

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film Tiger Zinda Hai released on December 22 and in less than a week, the film has grossed over 190 crore at the box office. Of the film's humongous success, an elated Katrina told news agency PTI, "It feels incredible. When we set out to make Tiger Zinda Hai, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation." Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger , both of them reprise their roles - a RAW agent Tiger and Pakistani spy Zoya - respectively.



"As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying," added Katrina.



Tiger Zinda Hai has earned Rs 190.62 crore so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh describes the film's box office score as, "Tiger Zinda Hai is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Continues its DREAM RUN... All set to cruise past 200 cr mark today."

#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Continues its DREAM RUN... All set to cruise past 200 cr mark today [Thu]... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2017



Meanwhile, Salman Khan credits Katrina Kaif for the success of the film and said, "Tiger Zinda Hai has done well all because of one reason, that is Katrina Kaif," he told IANS. He also congratulated the cast and crew for and said, "The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer. I congratulate Katrina for her extraordinary performance and Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) for his vision and awesome direction to pull off Tiger Zinda Hai."



