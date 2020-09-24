Tiger Shroff's Friends Have A Lot To Say About His Abs In This Pic. Read Their ROFL Comments

Tiger Shroff shared this image. (courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights Tiger Shroff did not add a caption to the post

"Popeye," commented actor Rahul Dev

"Just a normal day ha," wrote filmmaker Punit Malhotra

Tiger Shroff shared a shirtless picture of himself on Thursday morning and guess what stole the attention in the photograph? His abs, of course. Tiger didn't post a caption with the picture. However, his friends from the industry were amused and offered ROFL captions and descriptions for the picture. Singer Armaan Malik wrote: "I woke up and a whole new pack of abs just popped up outta nowhere. No big deal." Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra added, "Just a normal day ha." Actor Rahul Dev referred to Tiger Shroff as "Popeye." Sikandar Kher's comment was an absolute winner. He wrote: "Tiger, there seems to be some of those speed breakers on your stomach... You know the ones that are there when you're crossing a point of entry at the airport or a mall... The ones that come in immediate succession."

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's post here:

On Tuesday, Tiger shared the song Unbelievable, which marks his debut as a singer. "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort," Tiger Shroff wrote, sharing the video.

Tiger Shroff, son of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Heropanti, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He has been a part of the Baaghi series, A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael, among others.

Tiger's last release was Baaghi 3War, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. He also starred in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The actor's next project is Heropanti 2.