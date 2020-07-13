'Glad Didn't Mess Up': Tiger Shroff On Performing Stunts Before Akshay Kumar

A file photo of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: itigershroff)

Actor Tiger Shroff shared a throwback video from a tournament he attended as a guest along with Akshay Kumar and he said in the post that he was "glad he didn't mess up" martial arts moves when he was asked to perform by the Khiladi star. The actor added that he usually has "stage fright" and it was "even scarier" when he performed at Akshay's behest. "Usually have stage fright and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero Akshay Kumar sir asked me to show a couple kicks to the audience at his tournament. Just glad I didn't mess up," wrote Tiger Shroff.

Check out Tiger Shroff's seemingly effortless martial arts moves here:

Tiger Shroff is well-versed in several forms of martial arts and for his action finesse in his debut film Heropanti also he was given honorary fifth degree black belt by the World Taekwondo Headquarters. He is popular for his high-octane action sequences in films such as War and the Baaghi series.

Tiger Shroff, son of actor Jackie Shroff, frequently trends for his fitness posts apart from his excellent dance videos. He has also featured in movies such as A Flying Jatt, Student Of The Year 2 and Munna Michael.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released a few weeks before the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. Tiger Shroff has announced Heropanti 2 with director Ahmed Khan and also Rambo.