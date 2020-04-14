When Tiger Shroff Tried A Double Back Flip For The 'First And Last Time.' See His Throwback Video

Tiger Shroff in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff )

Tiger Shroff, who is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, shared a throwback video of himself from his training days and left his fans in awe. The actor, on Tuesday, posted a clip from the time when he "attempted a double back flip" for the "first and the last time." In his post, Tiger Shroff singled out a note for his team with whom he used to do acrobats and said that he "misses" them. "Man I miss my boys! This was the first and last time I attempted a double back!" wrote the actor while sharing the video. Making fun of his face in the clip, Tiger Shroff hilariously added: "Look at that pretty landing. Wish I could say the same for my face." LOL.

Tiger Shroff, who debuted in Bollywood with the 2014 film Heropanti, has gained recognition for his exemplary work in several forms of martial arts and for his fitness regime, glimpses of which we often get to see on his social media profile. A couple of days ago, the actor shared a clip of himself "celebrating his first double landing" with his team. "Little pleasures of life... My boys and I celebrating my first double landing," he captioned the post.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has featured in several films such as Heropanti, Student Of The Year 2, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Baaghi 2 and War. He was last seen in the third instalment of the Baaghi series. Tiger Shroff has Heropanti and Rambo in the pipe-line.