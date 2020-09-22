Tiger Shroff Sings Unbelievable - Disha Patani And Varun Dhawan Are Fans

Tiger Shroff in a still from Unbelievable. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Is there anything Tiger Shroff can't do? The actor's first solo Unbelievable released on Tuesday and it has been trending since then for all good reasons. Tiger, who is an actor and a brilliant dancer, tried his hand at singing and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he did a really great job. Unbelievable, helmed by Tiger's Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, features the 30-year-old actor romancing model Simona Jesenska. His dance moves in the track drove his fans crazy. The music and lyrics of the song have been given by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon, and Avitesh Shrivastav. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote: "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort. #YouAreUnbelievable out now!"

Watch the song here:

Tiger Shroff's performance in Unbelievable left his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and actor Varun Dhawan in awe. Sharing the song link on her Instagram story, she wrote: "How can someone be so multitalented? You are #Unbelievable, Tiger Shroff." The caption on her other Instagram story read: "What a beautiful song! Love it and your voice, Tiger Shroff."

Screenshot of Disha Patani's Instagram story.

Varun Dhawan, all praise for the track, tweeted: "This guy is always positive and making things happen. The songs super smooth tiger."

Check out!!! This guy is always positive and making things happen. The songs super smooth tiger https://t.co/6fFmGdlTJk — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 22, 2020

Earlier, sharing the motion poster of Unbelievable, Tiger Shroff expressed how he always wanted to "sing and dance to his own song." He wrote: "Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. It's been an 'unbelievable' experience, and I'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon."

Tiger Shroff has featured in films like Baaghi, Heropanti and War.