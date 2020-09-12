Unbelievable Teaser: Tiger Shroff's First Solo Is All About His Dreams

Tiger Shroff in Unbelievable. (courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger Shroff has always dreamt of singing and he just did that with the release of his solo Unbelievable's teaser. On Saturday, the actor shared a snippet from the song and it started trending on Twitter instantly. Going by the brief clip and the text in the teaser, Unbelievable appears to be about chasing and living one's dreams. The video begins with a text flashing on screen that reads, "Every dream begins with something unbelievable." In the greyscale video, Tiger Shroff can be seen dressed in a white shirt, black trousers and a matching tie. The actor can also be seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses. Sharing the teaser on social media, Tiger Shroff wrote: "Hey guys here's the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it and just want to say that you are unbelievable."

Last week, Tiger Shroff shared the motion poster of his song and he wrote: "Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an 'unbelievable' experience, and i'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon."

Tiger Shroff sang songs like Roop Tera Mastana and Theher Ja during the I For India online concert hosted by Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar, earlier this year. Later Varun Dhawan shared the video on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "This is one of my favourite songs from October. Tiger Shroff, tune dil khush kar diya bidu."

In terms of films, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.