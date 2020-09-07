Tiger Shroff Has 'Always Wanted To Sing' And Now He Will. Details Of His Song Unbelievable Here

Tiger Shroff in Unbelievable. (courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights Tiger Shroff shared a motion poster of 'Unbelievable'

"It's been an 'unbelievable' experience," wrote Tiger Shroff

"I am excited to share this humble effort with you soon," he added

You've seen him act and dance, you have also seen him doing martial arts. Now get ready to hear him sing. We are talking about Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is all set to make his debut as a singer. On Monday morning, the actor shared a motion poster of his first track Unbelievable on his social media profile. Dressed in a white shirt, a black tie and wearing sunglasses, Tiger Shroff can be seen posing with a mic in his hand. Sharing the poster, Tiger Shroff wrote: "Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. It's been an 'unbelievable' experience, and I'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon. #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon."

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

The first time we learnt of Tiger's singing talent was during the I For India online concert hosted by filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar earlier this year. As a part of which, several Bollywood stars performed to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Tiger Shroff sang songs like Roop Tera Mastana and Theher Ja. Later Varun Dhawan shared the video on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "This is one of my favourite songs from October. Tiger Shroff, tune dil khush kar diya bidu."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Tiger Shroff, son of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Heropanti, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He has been a part of the Baaghi series, A Flying Jatt, War, Student Of The Year 2, and Munna Michael, among others. The actor was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.