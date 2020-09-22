Here's How Hrithik Roshan Reacted To Tiger Shroff's Unbelievable

Tiger Shroff in Unbelievable. (courtesy: YouTube)

After Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff's single Unbelievable found a fan in the form of his War co-star Hrithik Roshan. On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan shared Tiger's track on his Instagram story and he was all praises for it. He wrote in his Instagram story: "This is amazing, Tiger." The song released on Tuesday and it occupied a spot on the list of trends instantly. The song has been directed by Punit Malhotra, who has previously worked with Tiger Shroff in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The video also features model Simona Jesenska.

Tiger Shroff, who made his singing debut with Unbelievable, wrote this while sharing the track on social media: "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort. #YouAreUnbelievable out now!"

The first time, we learnt about the actor's love for signing was when Tiger Shroff sang songs like Roop Tera Mastana and Theher Ja during the I For India online concert hosted by Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar. Later Varun Dhawan shared the video on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "This is one of my favourite songs from October. Tiger Shroff, tune dil khush kar diya bidu."

In terms of films, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. His next project is Heropanti 2.