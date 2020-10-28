Tiger Shroff Takes The Blind Fold Challenge To The Next Level. See His Post

Tiger Shroff in a still from the video. (courtesy tigerjackieshroff )

Highlights Tiger Shroff posted a new video on Instagram

He can be seen doing back-to-back flips in the video

His song 'Unbelievable' plays in the backdrop

Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram post is all about the things that he loves doing - dancing, martial arts and also singing. The actor recently took the blind fold challenge, as a part of which, he can be seen doing back-to-back flips while his eyes are covered with a piece of cloth. In the backdrop, Tiger Shroff's song Unbelievable, which marked his singing debut, can be heard playing. Tiger Shroff, who has actively been sharing videos of his fans doing the blind fold challenge, on his Instagram stories, wrote in his caption: "Been watching you guys take it to the next level with the Blind Fold Challenge! So I thought I should level up a bit too." He accompanied the post with the hashtag #youareunbelievable.

See Tiger Shroff's video here:

Tiger Shroff takes his fitness regime very seriously. The actor, who is a pro at martial arts and parkour, in an Instagram post, said that singing a song was the most "challenging yet fulfilling" experience for him. He wrote: "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort."

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Heropanti, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He has been a part of the Baaghi series, War, Student Of The Year 2, A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael, among others. He is the son of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff.

Tiger Shroff's next project is Heropanti 2. He was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.