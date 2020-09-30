Trending: Disha Patani's Comment On Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff's Dance Clip

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff photographed at an event.

Disha Patani, who almost always leaves comments on rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's posts, did something similar on Tuesday. The duo often trend on social media for dropping adorable comments on each other's posts. When Tiger Shroff, who recently released his first solo titled Unbelievable, shared the dance cover of the track on Instagram, Disha Patani was all praise for it. She commented: "Wow" with heart eye icons. Sharing the dance video, Tiger Shroff also asked his fans to participate in the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge. He wrote: "It's pretty lonely dancing all by myself. Can't wait for you guys to join in on the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge. #unbelievable #dancecover."

Tiger Shroff has featured in several films such as Student Of The Year 2, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Baaghi 2 and War. He was last seen in the third instalment of the Baaghi series. Tiger Shroff has Heropanti 2 and Rambo lined-up.

Disha Patani, on the other hand, made her debut in Bollywood with Neeraj Pandey's 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. Disha went on feature in Hindi films like Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang.