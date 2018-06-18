Tiger Shroff? Naah, It's Jackie Shroff's Pic That's Breaking The Internet. (Blurred, But Never Mind)

"Hope I look like my hero when I'm 60+. Happy Father's Day to my first and only hero," Tiger Shroff wrote for his dad Jackie Shroff, 61, while sharing a picture of him working out. Tiger has used the hashtags 'dal chaawal diet' and 'real Baaghi' for the post. Jackie Shroff's picture, which is a bit blurred, is breaking the Internet and how. It has got close to 4 lakh likes and comments like "Hats off to him, he is a superhero" and "he's the real tiger" have been posted. "So fit," wrote Shilpa Shetty. Take a look at Jackie Shroff's picture, posted by Tiger here.
Tiger Shroff is the elder child of actor Jackie Shroff and wife Ayesha. He also has sister Krishna. In his film 2017 Heropanti, Tiger had given a tribute to his dad with one of the songs. "It is a tribute to my father. There is no better way I could have done it than as his Munna. Dad is my buddy, my first hero. He's the reason I'm here. That's why for this character I'm trying to live his life," he had said. The father-son duo had also appeared together on Koffee With Karan 5.
CommentsJackie Shroff is the star of films such as Hero, Ram Lakhan, Tridev and Khalnaayak. He will be next seen in Prabhas' Saaho, Paltan and Romeo Akbar Walter.
Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff, 28, was last seen in the blockbuster Baaghi 2, opposite rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. He is currently filming Student Of The Year 2 with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.