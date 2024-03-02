Tiger Shroff Cuts Birthday Cake At Airport. See Viral Pics

Tiger pictured at the airport

Tiger Shroff, who celebrates his 34th birthday today, cut a birthday cake at the airport. Tiger Shorff was seen dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans. He added a dash of style with his black shades. In the pictures viral from the airport, Tiger Shroff can be seen cutting the birthday cake. He can also be seen feeding a piece of cake to a paparazzo. Tiger Shroff can also be seen greeting the paparazzi stationed over there with folded hands. Take a look at the pictures here:

Tiger Shroff has been receiving adorable wishes from family members and colleagues since the morning. Tiger's father Jackie Shroff shared a throwback picture of Tiger from his childhood days. The post also features a close-up shot of Tiger. Wishing his son happy birthday, Jackie wrote in the caption, "Continue inspiring me and thousands of kids. Happy birthday." Take a look:

Tiger also received a wish from ex-girlfriend Disha Patani. Disha shared a picture with Tiger on her Instagram story in which Tiger can be seen doing an aerobic pose. She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday baghi. May you keep kicking higher and higher." FYI, Tiger Shroff is the face of Baaghi franchise. Disha and Tiger co-starred in the second installment of the franchise.

Tiger Shroff also received a wish from his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar shared a funny video in which Tiger Shroff can be seen trying hard to open a door. Akshay wrote in the caption, "Yaar Chote, tere saath masti karne mein alag hi khushi hai. On your birthday, I wish ki zindagi ke sab darwaaze tere liye apne aap khul jayein. You are a bright spark, Tiger. Keep shining forever @tigerjackieshroff." Take a look:

Tiger Shroff made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon. Over the years, he has cemented his position as one of the leading action heroes of Bollywood. Tiger Shroff is popular for his dance skill as well. He has featured in movies like Baaghi, War, Munna Michael, to name a few. Tiger Shroff was dating Disha Patani though the couple were always tight-lipped about their relationship status. On the chat show, Koffee With Karan Tiger admitted that he is single as of now.