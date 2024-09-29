Advertisement

Jackie Shroff's Insta Post With Son Tiger Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

In terms of work, Jackie Shroff will be next seen in projects such as Baby John and Singham Again

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Jackie Shroff's Insta Post With Son Tiger Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today
Jackie Shroff shared this image. (courtesy: jackieshroff)
New Delhi:

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff consistently set father-son goals with their strong bond. The two often share heartfelt posts for each other on their social media handles. On Saturday, the veteran actor posted a touching video showing him sharing a warm hug with his son. In the clip, Jackie Shroff can be seen lying on a couch, with Tiger Shroff cuddling right above him. “Adorable,” did we just hear you say?  “Apne apne Tiger ko din mein ek baar toh chitakne ka aur lamba sans leneka. God bless all the kids,” Jackie Shroff wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the post, Richa Chadha wrote, “Heartwarming,” while Jay Bhanushali commented, “This hug means a lot too.” Krushna Abhishek mentioned, “So sweet this is.” Farah Khan Kunder said, “Dadahhhhhh lovvv uu.” Anaita Shroff Adajania, Nikitin Dheer, Krishna Jackie Shroff, Rahul Dev, Suniel Shetty, Babil Khan and others dropped heart emojis. 

Like his father, Tiger Shroff is an avid social media user who enjoys posting heartfelt messages for his loved ones. On Jackie Shroff's 67th birthday in February, Tiger Shroff shared a special post to celebrate the occasion. He posted an image of the Showtime magazine cover from the July 1993 issue, featuring a young Jackie posing with his kids, Tiger and Krishna, sitting in his lap. The text on the cover read, “Superdad. The cutest, cuddliest Shroff family pix!” Sharing the picture, Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday to the best human and best dad, love you so much,” punctuated with a red heart emoticon. Click here to read in detail. 

Besides being a doting father, Jackie Shroff also shares valuable advice with his son as a friend. When Tiger Shroff's films, such as Munna Michael, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath, underperformed at the box office, Jackie advised his son to "take it easy." 

"I think he (Tiger) needs a good technician and a good release. That's it. The boy has everything, he is an action star. At his age, he is the biggest. I say, ‘Take it easy, some films will work, some won't work, again, some will work. This is life'. I've done 250 films, and not all of them have worked. So, it's alright. It (film) totally depends on the whole team, it (filmmaking) is a teamwork,” the 66-year-old actor said to PTI in an interview.

In terms of work, Jackie Shroff will be next seen in projects such as Baby John and Singham Again.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
IFFA 2024: Rekha Lit Up The Stage And How
Jackie Shroff's Insta Post With Son Tiger Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today
Shahid Kapoor Dances To Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's <i>Jee Karda</i>. Watch LOL Video
Next Article
Shahid Kapoor Dances To Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Jee Karda. Watch LOL Video
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com