Jackie Shroff's Insta Post With Son Tiger Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff consistently set father-son goals with their strong bond. The two often share heartfelt posts for each other on their social media handles. On Saturday, the veteran actor posted a touching video showing him sharing a warm hug with his son. In the clip, Jackie Shroff can be seen lying on a couch, with Tiger Shroff cuddling right above him. “Adorable,” did we just hear you say? “Apne apne Tiger ko din mein ek baar toh chitakne ka aur lamba sans leneka. God bless all the kids,” Jackie Shroff wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the post, Richa Chadha wrote, “Heartwarming,” while Jay Bhanushali commented, “This hug means a lot too.” Krushna Abhishek mentioned, “So sweet this is.” Farah Khan Kunder said, “Dadahhhhhh lovvv uu.” Anaita Shroff Adajania, Nikitin Dheer, Krishna Jackie Shroff, Rahul Dev, Suniel Shetty, Babil Khan and others dropped heart emojis.

Like his father, Tiger Shroff is an avid social media user who enjoys posting heartfelt messages for his loved ones. On Jackie Shroff's 67th birthday in February, Tiger Shroff shared a special post to celebrate the occasion. He posted an image of the Showtime magazine cover from the July 1993 issue, featuring a young Jackie posing with his kids, Tiger and Krishna, sitting in his lap. The text on the cover read, “Superdad. The cutest, cuddliest Shroff family pix!” Sharing the picture, Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday to the best human and best dad, love you so much,” punctuated with a red heart emoticon. Click here to read in detail.

Besides being a doting father, Jackie Shroff also shares valuable advice with his son as a friend. When Tiger Shroff's films, such as Munna Michael, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath, underperformed at the box office, Jackie advised his son to "take it easy."

"I think he (Tiger) needs a good technician and a good release. That's it. The boy has everything, he is an action star. At his age, he is the biggest. I say, ‘Take it easy, some films will work, some won't work, again, some will work. This is life'. I've done 250 films, and not all of them have worked. So, it's alright. It (film) totally depends on the whole team, it (filmmaking) is a teamwork,” the 66-year-old actor said to PTI in an interview.

In terms of work, Jackie Shroff will be next seen in projects such as Baby John and Singham Again.