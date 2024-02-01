To Jackie Shroff, Birthday Wishes From Tiger-Krishna, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor

Jackie Shroff at a recent event.

Let us take a moment and wish Jackie Shroff a very happy birthday. The veteran actor turns 67 today. Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters. Several fans and industry friends have flooded the internet with special messages for the Bollywood icon. On the special occasion, Jackie Shroff's son, actor Tiger Shroff was among the first to shower love on his father. The Ganapath star on Thursday, shared a screenshot of a Showtime magazine cover on his Instagram Stories. The July 1993 issue of Showtime features young Jackie Shroff posing with a baby Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff sitting in his lap. The text on the cover read, “Superdad. The cutest, cuddliest Shroff family pix!” Sharing the picture, Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday to the best human and best dad, love you so much,” and ended with a red heart emoticon.

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff also shared a throwback picture of herself and her brother Tiger Shroff posing with their father. Honestly, this has to be the cutest picture on the internet today. She shared the picture on her Instagram Stories with a heart and a balloon emoticon.

Jackie Shroff's Ram Lakhan co-star Anil Kapoor shared a collage of pictures of himself with the veteran actor. In one of the clicks, Anil Kapoor can be seen seeking Jackie Shroff's blessings by touching his feet, while another shows the two stars hugging each other. We can also see a BTS picture from the sets of the 1989 film, featuring the two actors flashing million-dollar smiles on the camera. Sharing the picture Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Ram! Janam din ki bahut bahut shubh kamnaayein! Ram, tumhara aashirvaad, tumhare Lakshman par hamesha bana rahe. Bahut phulo-phalo aur khush raho! Wishing you the best always, Bhai Jackie Shroff. [Many happy returns of the day! I hope your good wishes and blessings are always with you Lakshman. Stay happy and healthy].” Anil Kapoor was referring to Jackie Shroff's character Ram from the Subhash Ghai directrial, wherein Anil Kapoor essayed the role of Lakhan. The movie also featured Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.

Ajay Devgn dropped a stunning click of Jackie Shroff on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “To mera aur sab ka bhidu, Happy Birthday! P.S. Will celebrate the occasion of your birthday by planting a tree.”

Suniel Shetty also wished his Border co-star on his big day. The Hera Pheri actor shared a picture of himself hugging Jackie Shroff on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “To myyy OG Rockstar… Happy birthday Dadaaa…wishing you a great year that's as dapper as you are.”

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Mast Mein Rehne Ka alongside Neena Gupta. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of five.