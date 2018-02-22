Tiger Shroff Always Wanted To Be An Action Hero Tiger Shroff said, "I think I have been preparing for this since my childhood"

Tiger Shroff at the trailer launch of Baaghi 2 New Delhi: Highlights "It was challenging, but it is my passion and dream," he said Tiger Shroff's next film is Baaghi 2 Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff opposite Disha Patani Heropanti and Baaghi, says it was his 'dream to be an action hero,' reported news agency IANS. Baaghi 2 is also an action film and Tiger is seen pulling off some high-octane action sequences. "I think I have been preparing for this since my childhood. It was my dream to be an action hero. It was challenging, but it is my passion and dream, so I think I was being prepared for it since I was a child and I would like to thank master Shifuji as he was instrumental in this film for the action training," Tiger Shroff said at the trailer launch, IANS reports.



whom he is rumoured to be dating. Of the film, Disha, who debuted in the industry with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, said, "It is a beautiful story and Ahmed Khan has spoon fed me everything from Day 1 and he knows the character more than me. He is an all-rounder, so thanks to Ahmed Khan, this is my best performance as he forced me to bring out the best of me."



Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. "Of course my father-figure in the industry is Sajid Nadiadwala. When I am under his wings, I think I am unstoppable, I think I can take on an army," Tiger Shroff told IANS.



The film is a sequel to Tiger Shroff's 2016 film Baaghi, which starred Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. Sabbir Khan directed the film. "The names are same, but both the films are completely different. Not in terms of action and visuals, but definitely a very good story," he added.



Baaghi 2 also features Prateik Babbar, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, and Deepak Dobriyal. It is slated to release on March 30.



Tiger Shroff will also star in the Bollywood remake of Rambo. He also has Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in the pipeline.



(With IANS inputs)



