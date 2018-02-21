Baaghi 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Film Looks Like A Warm-Up For Rambo

In Baaghi 2 trailer, Tiger Shroff can be seen fighting with many enemies, including Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 21, 2018 16:18 IST
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  1. Things unfold after Disha Patani is assaulted
  2. The film contains some high-octane action sequence
  3. Prateik Babbar is also part of the film
The trailer of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2 is here and it looks nothing less than the actor's warm-up for his another film Rambo. In the video, Tiger Shroff can be seen fighting with many enemies, including Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda and has been depicted as 'one man army.' Things unfold after Disha Patani, who plays Tiger's love interest in the film, is assaulted, which prompts him to take revenge. The film contains some high-octane action sequence (because, Tiger Shroff). In the later part, we see Tiger searching for a missing girl and he is determined to do his job against all odds. Prateik Babbar is also part of the film.

No spoilers ahead, watch Baaghi 2 trailer here.



Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first film together. They are rumoured to be dating. The film is a sequel to Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 2016 film Baaghi. Of casting Disha in Baaghi 2, producer Sajid Nadiadwala earlier said, "When we did the look test of both of them together, we were convinced with their chemistry and about Disha being the perfect choice for the role."

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani released Baaghi 2 trailer in an extremely filmyway.
 
 

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala also announced the third film in Baaghi series. Baaghi 3 will also star Tiger Shroff. "Our excitement level has just tripled! We are thrilled to share the 3rd instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi franchise starring Tiger Shroff," read a tweet posted by Mr Nadiadwala's production house.
 

Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan.
 

