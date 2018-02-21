Baaghi 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Film Looks Like A Warm-Up For Rambo

Highlights
- Things unfold after Disha Patani is assaulted
- The film contains some high-octane action sequence
- Prateik Babbar is also part of the film
No spoilers ahead, watch Baaghi 2 trailer here.
Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first film together. They are rumoured to be dating. The film is a sequel to Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 2016 film Baaghi. Of casting Disha in Baaghi 2, producer Sajid Nadiadwala earlier said, "When we did the look test of both of them together, we were convinced with their chemistry and about Disha being the perfect choice for the role."
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani released Baaghi 2 trailer in an extremely filmyway.
You guys got us flying, all over again. #thanksforthelove#baaghis, #baaghi2trailer out at #3PM.@DishPatani#sajidnadiadwala@khan_ahmedasas@NGEMovies@foxstarhindi@TSeriespic.twitter.com/nSsBmhi83Y— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 21, 2018
.@iTIGERSHROFF & @DishPatani made quite the entry before posing with the other BAAGHIS! #Baaghi2Trailer at 3pm, are you rebels ready? #SajidNadiadwala@khan_ahmedasas@WardaNadiadwala@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/XljmXUAIea— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 21, 2018
Drumrolls— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 19, 2018
Our excitement level has just tripled! We are thrilled to share the 3rd instalment of #SajidNadiadwala's Baaghi franchise starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas#Baaghi3@WardaNadiadwalapic.twitter.com/ijYdyIqbVs
Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan.