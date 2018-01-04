Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 Gets A Release Date. 'Ready To Fight, Guys?'

Get Ready To Fight guys as Rebels For Love are all geared up to arrive soon! #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi2 to release on March 30 2018. @khan_ahmedasas @dishapatani @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi #Baaghi2onMarch30

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:37pm PST