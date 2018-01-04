Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 Gets A Release Date. 'Ready To Fight, Guys?'

Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film Baaghi 2, also starring Disha Patani, is all set to release this March. The announcement was made on social media by Tiger Shroff and team Baaghi 2 a while ago. "Get Ready To Fight guys as Rebels For Love are all geared up to arrive soon! #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi2 to release on March 30 2018," wrote Tiger while sharing the first poster of the film. Yes, Baaghi 2 releases on March 30. Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been paired opposite each other for the first time. The film is a sequel to Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 2016 film Baaghi.
Highlights
- Baaghi 2 will release on March 30
- It is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first film together
- The film is a sequel to Tiger's Baaghi, which hit the screens in 2016
Here's how team Baaghi 2 announced the film's release date.
Of casting Disha in Baaghi 2, producer Sajid Nadiadwala earlier said, "When we did the look test of both of them together, we were convinced with their chemistry and about Disha being the perfect choice for the role." The film went on floor in September.
Baaghi 2 will be Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first release of this year. He also has Student Of The Year 2 and Rambo in the pipeline.