Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 Gets A Release Date. 'Ready To Fight, Guys?'

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, also starring Disha Patani, is all set to release this March

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 04, 2018 14:12 IST
Tiger Shroff shared this workout picture from Baaghi 2sets (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Baaghi 2 will release on March 30
  2. It is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first film together
  3. The film is a sequel to Tiger's Baaghi, which hit the screens in 2016
Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film Baaghi 2, also starring Disha Patani, is all set to release this March. The announcement was made on social media by Tiger Shroff and team Baaghi 2 a while ago. "Get Ready To Fight guys as Rebels For Love are all geared up to arrive soon! #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi2 to release on March 30 2018," wrote Tiger while sharing the first poster of the film. Yes, Baaghi 2 releases on March 30. Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been paired opposite each other for the first time. The film is a sequel to Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 2016 film Baaghi.

Here's how team Baaghi 2 announced the film's release date.
 


Of casting Disha in Baaghi 2, producer Sajid Nadiadwala earlier said, "When we did the look test of both of them together, we were convinced with their chemistry and about Disha being the perfect choice for the role." The film went on floor in September.

Tiger has learnt several forms of martial arts for Baaghi 2 and shot some high-octane chase sequences, one such scene was shot in various parts of Goa. "There are no body-doubles or cables in the scene. The actors were running at high speeds for multiple takes. Thus, the training given to them was exhaustive. After every three takes, the team had to break for an hour to give the actors time to unwind. There was an ambulance, dietitian and physiotherapist on sets every day," director Ahmed Khan told mid-day.

Baaghi 2 will be Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first release of this year. He also has Student Of The Year 2 and Rambo in the pipeline.
 

