Tiger Shroff's First Look From Baaghi 2 Is High On Heropanti

- Tiger Shroff looks deadly in his first look from Baaghi 2
- Baaghi 2 also stars Disha Patani
- The film is a sequel to 2016's Baaghi
Without much-ado take a look at Tiger Shroff's deadly look here:
@tigerjackieshroff's FIRST LOOK FROM #BAAGHI2 REVEALED: #MumbaiMirror recently got a glimpse of Tiger Shroff's look as he was walking from his vanity van to the set to shoot an intense maar dhaad sequence. He was almost unrecognisable with his bulging biceps and military cut, his chin darkened by a stubble, the shadow of a moustache over his lips and his tee stained with blood. A source from the set informed that action choreographers from around the world have been flown down to design the stunts.
Baaghi 2, which is a sequel to Tiger's 2016 film Baaghi, went on floors earlier in September. The film marks Tiger's third collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo have earlier worked together in Heropanti (Tiger's debut film) and Baaghi. Baaghi 2 also features Tiger's rumoured girlfriend actress Disha Patani in the lead role. Tiger and Disha will share the screen space for the first time though they have previously featured in a music video Befikra.
Earlier, Tiger posted a poolside picture with Disha, revealing that they had wrapped the shooting for Baaghi 2, in Pune.
Of casting Disha in the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala earlier said, "When we did the look test of both of them together, we were convinced with their chemistry and about Disha being the perfect choice for the role."
2016's action drama Baaghi starred Shraddha Kapoor and was directed by Sabbir Khan while the sequel will be directed by Ahmed Khan.
Disha Patani is best known for her roles in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kung Fu Yoga while Tiger has a well-established fan following courtesy films such as Heropanti, Baaghi and Munna Michael.
After Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be busy filming the Indian adaptation of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo. He has also signed up for Siddharth Anand's next film, which co-stars Hrithik Roshan and it will be produced by Yash Raj Films.