Tiger Shroff's First Look From Baaghi 2 Is High On Heropanti

Highlights Tiger Shroff looks deadly in his first look from Baaghi 2 Baaghi 2 also stars Disha Patani The film is a sequel to 2016's Baaghi

And its a wrap schedule 1! #baaghi2 #sajidnadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @dishapatani @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Thank God it's Friday because Tiger Shroff revealed his first look from his upcoming film. Tiger elated his fans with the first look from the film, which is super intense and fierce. A fan club on Instagram posted Tiger Shroff's picture, which seems to be from the sets of. Tiger seems to be all set with his deadly and rugged looks with blood smeared on his tee. The picture was captured when Tiger was walking from his vanity van to the set location to shoot an intense action sequence. Compliments like 'killer,' 'fabulous' and '' are posted in plenty while some Instagram users can't wait to watch Tiger in his upcoming film.Without much-ado take a look at Tiger Shroff's deadly look here:, which is a sequel to Tiger's 2016 film, went on floors earlier in September. The film marks Tiger's third collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo have earlier worked together in(Tiger's debut film) andalso features Tiger's rumoured girlfriend actress Disha Patani in the lead role. Tiger and Disha will share the screen space for the first time though they have previously featured in a music videoEarlier, Tiger posted a poolside picture with Disha, revealing that they had wrapped the shooting for, in Pune.Of casting Disha in the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala earlier said, "When we did the look test of both of them together, we were convinced with their chemistry and about Disha being the perfect choice for the role." 2016's action dramastarred Shraddha Kapoor and was directed by Sabbir Khan while the sequel will be directed by Ahmed Khan.Disha Patani is best known for her roles inandwhile Tiger has a well-established fan following courtesy films such asandAfter, Tiger Shroff will be busy filming the Indian adaptation of Sylvester Stallone's. He has also signed up for Siddharth Anand's next film, which co-stars Hrithik Roshan and it will be produced by Yash Raj Films.