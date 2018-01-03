Tiger Shroff Shoots High Octane Chase Sequence For Baaghi 2. Details Here Baaghi 2 is a sequel to Tiger Shroff's 2012 Baaghi

Tiger Shroff is currently filming Baaghi 2. (Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff ) New Delhi: Highlights Tiger Shroff shoots high octane chase sequence for Baaghi 2 Baaghi 2 also stars Disha Patani Tiger and Prateik Babbar have jumped off buses in the chase sequence Baaghi 2, wrapped a 'breathtaking' chase sequence for his upcoming film. Tiger and co-actor Prateik Babbar navigated the narrow lanes of Goa to shoot the chase sequence. A source toldBaaghi 2's director) did not want to film a regular action scene in Goa, like other filmmakers do. He connected with the government and took a blanket permission to shoot across the state. The chase sequence between Tiger and Prateik sees them shoot past the streets of Panjim, Dona Paula and Candolim. The source added that the actors were made to zip past the streets at 60 miles per hour.



"The setup, including the police stalls, shops and the cars and buses, was entirely created by the team. A minimum of 10 to 12 cameras followed the actors when on the run. The duo cut through cars, jumped off buses, and landed on vehicles,"



The source also revealed that the makers of Baaghi 2 were inspired by Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's high octane sequence in Darr. "It took the unit three months, five recces and several story boarding sessions to pull it off," the source added.



Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had requested the director for "an iconic chase sequence." Of this Ahmed Khan told



The climax sequence of the film is yet to be filmed. The makers of the film are expected to shoot the remaining parts of the film in Thailand.



, which featured Shraddha Kapoor. Tiger will share the screen space with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in the sequel.



After Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be busy filming the Indian adaptation of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo.



