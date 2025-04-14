Viral Again: Aishwarya Rai Gets Emotional As Jaya Bachchan Welcomes Her Into Family - "Love You"

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are the ‘It' couple of Bollywood. They got married in April 2007. The two welcomed Aardhya in November 2011.

Now, an old video of Jaya Bachchan is making the rounds online. The clip features the veteran actress welcoming Aishwarya to the Bachchan family ahead of her wedding with Abhishek.

The video is from the 2007 Filmfare Awards when Jaya Bachchan came onstage to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award.

Months before Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding, the actress said, “Today I'm going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful lovely girl, who has great values, has a great dignity and a lovely smile. I welcome you to the family. Love you.”

She added, "I thought this would be the right time to accept this award. I'd like to say, Almighty, whoever he or she, hum ko man ki shakti dena, man vijay kare. Jhooth se door rahe aur sach ka man bharein. (Give us the strength of mind so that the mind can win. Stay away from lies and fill the mind with truth). Thank you so much.”

Seated in the audience, a visibly emotional Aishwarya couldn't hold back tears at her soon-to-be mother-in-law's sincere expression of love, acceptance, and trust. This wonderful moment recently resurfaced on social media and is now going viral once again for all the right reasons.

This was not the only time that Jaya Bachchan had praised her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, when she was asked if Aishwarya was the perfect fit for the family, the actress said, “I think so. I think its wonderful because she is such a big star herself. But when we all are together, I have never ever seen her push herself, I like that quality that she stands behind, she's quiet, she listens and she's taking it all in," quoted Firstpost.

She added, "Another beautiful thing is she's fitted in so well. Not just into the family, but she knows that this is family, these are good friends, this is how one is supposed to be. I think she's a strong lady, she has a lot of dignity."

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Aishwarya Rai made her last silver screen appearance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II.