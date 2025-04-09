On Jaya Bachchan's 77th Birthday, Wishes From Navya Nanda, Kajol

Happy birthday, Jaya Bachchan. The film veteran turned 77 today (April 9). To make her day extra special, Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted the sweetest wish for her beloved “nani”.

Navya Naveli Nanda uploaded a picture with Jaya Bachchan on her Instagram Stories. The snap captures the duo sharing a candid moment. Navya wraps her arm around the birthday girl. Don't miss their million-dollar smiles.

Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda twin in ethnic ensembles in the click. While Jaya Bachchan can be seen draped in a red-bordered white saree, her granddaughter looks radiant in a yellow kurti set.

“Happy birthday, Nani (red heart emoji),” read Navya Naveli Nanda's side note.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's elder daughter, Shweta Bachchan.

Not only Navya Naveli Nanda, but Kajol also extended birthday greetings to Jaya Bachchan. She dropped a photo featuring the veteran actress on X (formerly Twitter).

In the image, Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share a warm hug at a Durga Puja mandap. Jaya Bachchan exudes sophistication in a mustard saree. Meanwhile, Kajol is a vision in a floral six-yard wonder.

Kajol captioned the post, “Happy birthday to the most no-nonsense woman I know. Wish you a fantastic year ahead, Jaya Bachchan.”

Happy birthday to the most no nonsense woman I know ???? wish u a fantastic year ahead ???? #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/6qh7XeXiVk — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 9, 2025

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan worked together in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor were a part of the project as well.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to fans for the lovely messages Jaya Bachchan received. Acknowledging their wishes, the megastar penned a heartfelt note on X that read, “T 5343 - to all that have wished Jaya on her birthday, my gratitude and love. It will be impossible to respond to each one, hence this comment here.”

T 5343 - to all that have wished Jaya on her birthday , my gratitude and love .. it will be impossible to respond to each one hence this comment here .. आभार और अनेक धन्यवाद उन सब को जिन्होंने जया को जन्म दिवस की बधाई दी है । सब को व्यक्तिगत रूप से उत्तर देना संभव नहीं हो पाएगा,… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2025

Workwise, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. She will next be seen in the Vikas Bahl directorial Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.