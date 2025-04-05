At Manoj Kumar's Funeral, Abhishek Bachchan Gets Upset With The Paparazzi

Manoj Kumar died at the age of 87 in Mumbai on Friday due to heart-related complications. On Saturday, several B-town celebs turned up to pay their last respects to the legendary actor-director.

However, a twist unfolded during the funeral when Abhishek Bachchan lost his cool at the media.

It all began when Abhishek entered the crematorium and the paparazzi continued clicking photos. Requesting some privacy during the moment of grief, he approached a member from the paparazzi team, exchanged a few words,

The actor was even seen moving the hand of a shutterbug who was recording him.

A video of the incident is now doing the rounds on the internet.

Have a look here:

Abhishek Bachchan arrived at the funeral alongside his father, Amitabh Bachchan.

In another video that has surfaced online, the father-son duo – twinning in white – can be seen quietly attending the ceremony and paying their final respects.

Several stars paid tribute to Manoj Kumar by sharing heartfelt posts on social media. Earlier today, Saira Banu penned an elaborate note in his memory.

Saira, who shared screen space with Manoj Kumar in films like Purab Aur Paschim and Shaadi, recalled how he always made her feel comfortable on set.

She wrote, "But Manoj ji, with his quiet understanding and immense grace, would simply walk away from the set whenever my solo shots were being filmed just so I could feel at ease. We were both people of few words, but there was a quiet comfort in our working relationship that required no explanation.”

Manoj Kumar began his journey in cinema with the 1957 film Fashion, but it was Kanch Ki Gudiya in 1961 that gave him his big break. Over the years, he became a celebrated name, especially for his patriotic films like Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Kranti (1981), which earned him the nickname “Bharat Kumar.”