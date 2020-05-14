Throwback Thursday: Rani Mukerji And Janhvi Kapoor In A Rare Pic

Janhvi Kapoor with Rani Mukerji. (courtesy: queensbolly )

Highlights The picture was shared by fan clubs on Instagram

The picture is going viral on social media

Jahnvi Kapoor was last seen in Ghost Stories

We found the perfect Throwback Thursday treat in the form of a picture that features Rani Mukerji and Janhvi Kapoor from good old days. In the photograph, little Janhvi can be seen embracing Rani Mukerji as she smiles with all her heart. The picture, which was originally shared by a fan club on Instagram, is spreading like wildfire on social media. In the picture, Rani Mukerji can be seen dressed in a brown polka-dotted outfit, while little Janhvi looks cute in a white outfit. Rani Mukerji and Janhvi's late mother Sridevi were close friends in the Nineties. The only time they worked together was for the special song sequence in 2013 film Bombay Talkies.

Take a look at the post here:

A few years back, in an interview with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra on their chat show Take 2, Rani Mukerji stated that she shared a special bond with the Mr India actress and added, "My bond with her happened when she saw me that I am that same kid who was a fan." She added that the late actress' works inspired her to join the Indian film industry. "I grew up, became an actor to the time that she loved my work, so it was really like that kind of connection and I deeply miss her right now. I absolutely used to love watching Sridevi's films, just the sparkle in her eyes, like a charisma on screen and she made everything look so effortless," said Rani Mukerji.

Janhvi is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Sridevi died at the age of 54 in February, 2018. Janhvi debuted in Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak, which performed fairly well at the box office. Janhvi's sister Khushi, who reportedly wanted to be a model, is also an aspiring actress. She flew off to New York in September, last year for higher studies.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actress also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao, Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in the pipeline.