How Janhvi Kapoor Is 'Annoying' Sister Khushi In Lockdown

Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights Janhvi shared a couple of photos and videos of herself and Khushi

She can be seen annoying little sister Khushi in the videos

One of the clip features Khushi carrying Janhvi on her back

Janhvi Kapoor, in her latest post, gave us glimpses of her quarantine life with sister Khushi and all we can say is that she surely enjoys "annoying" her little sister. On Friday, Janhvi shared a couple of photos and videos of herself and Khushi and showed her fans how she is spending her quarantine days by irritating her sister in ROFL ways. In the series of pictures and videos, Janhvi can be seen annoying little sister Khushi by either singing or dancing. In one of the videos, Khush can be seen carrying Janhvi on her back. Sharing the album, Janhvi hilariously wrote: "How to annoy your sister 101" and accompanied her post with the hashtag #quarantineedition.

Take a look:

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are one of the cutest siblings of Bollywood. They are making themselves busy during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown by making TikTok videos and goofing around with each other. Recently, Janhvi made a new dish - banana with toffee sauce - and asked Khushi to taste it. However, her dish got a 'subtle rejection' from her little sister, who could be heard saying in a video that the actress shared on her Instagram story: "Can you give me some plain banana." Janhvi captioned the video: "Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress has several films in her kitty such as Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar's period drama Takht, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and others.