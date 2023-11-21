This Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Helping Asha Bhosle At World Cup Final Has The Internet's Heart

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: hvgoenka)

A video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan helping Asha Bhosle at the Motera stadium during the World Cup final has gone viral and for all the right reasons. In the video that is doing the rounds on the Internet, Shah Rukh Khan, who is seated next to the legendary singer, can be seen taking the empty cup from the hands of Asha Bhosle and getting up to dispose it off. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam were present at the stands on Sunday, cheering for Team India as they battled it out with Australia at the World Cup Final. The video was shared on X with a sweet caption that read, "The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the #INDvsAUSfinal."

On Monday, a video featuring SRK, his family and Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone started doing the rounds on the Internet. In the short clip, shared on X (previously known as Twitter), we can see Deepika Padukone greeting the superstar and his family. We can see her hugging sibling Suhana and Aryan before reaching out to SRK for a hug. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan can be spotted twinning in white. Suhana Khan can be seen in a casual wear while little AbRam and Deepika Padukone are seen wearing jerseys.

Here's another fabulous frame featuring all the above and Ranveer Singh. Look out for a sneak peek of Deepika Padukone's father former Badminton star Prakash Padukone as well.

On the work front, a day before Diwali, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to two new posters of his next film Dunki. Take a look at the posters below:

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year.