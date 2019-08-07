This Video Of Janhvi Kapoor Dancing To Akh Lad Jaave Is All You Need To See Today

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (Image courtesy janhvikapoorslays_)

Highlights The video has been curated by several fan clubs on Instagram The video is going insanely viral on social media Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Roohi Afza

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to amaze her fans and the reason we brought this up today is because the Internet chanced upon a throwback video of the actress dancing to Akh Lad Jaave from Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's LoveYatri. In the video, the Dhadak actress along with her instructor, can be seen showcasing some great belly dancing moves. Janhvi can be seen dressed in a lavender coloured tank top and a pair of white track pants in the video. The video has been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the actress on Instagram and it is going insanely viral.

Check out the video here:

This is not the first time that Janhvi trended for her belly dancing video. As a part of filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's '#DD2challenge' (Dance Deewane challenge), Janhvi shared a video of herself belly dancing in June this year. In the video, Janhvi could be seen dancing to the show's theme song. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a busy year ahead. The 22-year-old actress has an impressive line-up of films, which includes Roohi Afza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's period drama Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh among other stars.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, which was a remake of the Marathi hit film Sairat.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.