This Throwback Picture Of Ananya Panday And Sister Rysa Is Just Too Cute

Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa (courtesy bhavanapandey)

Highlights Bhavana Panday shared a picture of daughters Ananya and Rysa The sisters looked adorable in blast-from-the-past photo Bhavana's friend Neelam Kothari also commented on the post

Ananya Panday's latest throwback picture will surely make your day. The Student Of The Year 2 actress recently featured in an adorable throwback memory posted on her mother Bhavana Panday's Instagram. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's younger daughter Rysa can also be seen in blast-from-the-past photo. The picture is winning hearts on the Internet, courtesy - the Panday sisters' expressions. It wouldn't be wrong to say that their looks in the photo exactly shows how we persuade our parents to shop more. Sharing the picture, Bhavana Panday captioned it: "The look when you want to shop some more!" Bhavana Panday's close friend Neelam Kothari dropped heart emojis in the comments section to show her love for the duo.

Check out the throwback picture:

And here's what Neelam Kothari commented:

A screenshot of Neelam Kothari's comment on Bhavana Panday's post.

Ananya Panday and Bhavana Panday frequently feature in each other's Instagram posts. Recently, Bhavana Panday shared throwback photo featuring Ananya and Rysa and wrote: "Always got your back, my girls." Here's is the photo we are talking about:

On Mother's Day, Ananya took a trip down memory lane and dug out an adorable mother-daughter moment to dedicate heart-warming message to Bhavana Panday: "I think I'm going to spend the rest of my life trying to be exactly like you."

Meanwhile, take a look at other throwback pictures shared by Ananya and Bhavana Panday:

Ananya Panday, who is just one-film-old, recently took a step against cyber bullying and launched an anti-bullying initiative called 'So Positive.' In a video she shared on social media, Ananya said: "They wrote you are too thin. You have no talent. You are a product of nepotism. They accused me of being a liar."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to release in December.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.