Saaho First Look: Chunky Panday's Villainous Avatar Gets A Compliment From Daughter Ananya

Chunky Panday from Saaho

Chunky Panday unwrapped a Saaho special surprise on his Instagram as he shared his first look from the upcoming action-thriller. Chunky Panday has been cast as a villain in the movie and he makes it pretty clear with the poster, in which he sports a rugged look with salt-and-pepper hair and beard, stone-cold eyes and an expression that will send a chill down your spine. The cigar-smoking Chunky Panday features against a dramatic backdrop in the poster. "The Devil himself," Chunky Panday found the perfect caption for his first look. Looks like Chunky's daughter Ananya Panday absolutely loved the look as she shared it on her Instagram story with the caption "OG" and a lion emoji.

Director Sujeeth shared more details of Chunky's character and wrote: "With his ominous looks and steadfast gaze, here comes the new character poster of Devraj, featuring Chunky Panday, to give you some major chills."

Sujeeth also recently released brand new posters of South actor Arun Vijay as Vishwank and Neil Nitin Mukesh as Jai. "Jai is here! Swooning the audience with his mysterious look. Here comes our first character poster ft Neil Nitin Mukesh," he wrote for Neil, who will play a baddie in Saaho.

Meet the lead cast here - Shraddha Kapoor as Amritha and Prabhas as Saaho:

On the work front, Chunky Panday was last seen in 2017 movie Begum Jaan. His line-up of films also includes Prasthanam and Housefull 4.

Saaho marks Prabhas' Hindi debut while Shraddha Kapoor steps into Telugu cinema with the movie. Saaho is all set to hit screens on August 30, when it will release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

