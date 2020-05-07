This Throwback Pic Of Sonam And Rhea Kapoor Is Just Too Cute

Rhea Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

Film producer Rhea Kapoor posted a super cute throwback picture with her sister and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and it has our heart. The picture happens to be from their childhood days. In the aforementioned photograph the sister duo can be seen sitting pretty on a bicycle. Sonam can be seen dressed in a red sweater and a denim skirt, while Rhea can be seen wearing a denim outfit. The Kapoor sister can be seen sporting pigtails and they look super cute.

Take a look at the picture here:

Screenshot of Rhea Kapoor's Instagram story.

Last week, Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in New Delhi, along with her husband and Bhane owner Anand Ahuja, was missing her siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor, so she posted a super cute picture with them. "See you soon brats.. Miss you more than you guys can imagine," she wrote in her caption.

Sonam Kapoor - Anil and Sunita Kapoor's eldest child - is a renowned Bollywood actress, while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Sonam and Rhea run an apparel brand together called Rheson (an amalgamation of Rhea and Sonam's names). Anil and Sunita Kapoor's youngest child Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut inMirzya. He also starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.