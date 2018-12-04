This Then And Now Pic Of Anil Kapoor With Brothers Boney And Sanjay Kapoor Is Pure Gold

Sanjay Kapoor with Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor (Image courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

Sanjay Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a million dollar photo from the family photo archive. The 53-year-old actor juxtaposed an old picture of the Kapoor brothers - Boney Kapoor Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor - with recent pictures of themselves, which appears to have been taken at Deepika and Ranveer's reception party. "Always by each other's side," Sanjay Kapoor captioned the photo. The photo has been liked by Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor and Esha Deol, who was his co-star from the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. Sanjay Kapoor's latest Instagram post has made the Internet very, very happy. The comments section is flooded with words like: "Beautiful memories," "Jhakaas Kapoors," and "Old is gold." Sanjay Kapoor is the youngest of the three Kapoor brothers. Reena Kapoor is the only sister of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Boney Kapoor, the eldest of the four siblings, is a film producer while Anil Kapoor, who is nine-years senior to Sanjay Kapoor, is an acclaimed actor.

Always by each other's side A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Dec 4, 2018 at 1:40am PST

Sanjay Kapoor often delights his Instafam with throwback photos from his family photo archive. Remember the throwback photo featuring Sanjay Kapoor and his sister Reena Kapoor from the time when the duo were very, very small? Or the throwback picture featuring little Arjun Kapoor with his chachu Sanjay Kapoor?

#majormajorthrowback , My Sister and I A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Nov 12, 2018 at 6:26am PST

Namaste Arjun , #alwaysgotyourback A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Oct 14, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in Netflix anthology Lust Stories. The actor appeared in the segment directed by Dibakar Banerjee, which also featured Manisha Koirala and Jaideep Ahlawat. Sanjay Kapoor is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, which also features his niece Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher.