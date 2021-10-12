This Sun-Kissed Pic Of Alia Bhatt Was Clicked By The Usual Suspect. No, It Isn't Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Hello there, Alia Bhatt! The actress is trending courtesy a picture that she posted on her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening and stunning can't even begin to describe it. In the sun-kissed picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen dressed in a blue bandeau of sorts as she smiles for the camera. The actress can be seen sporting no makeup in the picture-perfect shot which was clicked by the usual suspect - her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The actress accompanied the picture with a caption that read, "We are stars wrapped up in skin, the light you are looking for has always been within. Picture by my very own starlight Shaheen Bhatt." In no time, the comments section of her post was filled up with heart emojis from fans.

On her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday last month, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse from their date in Jodhpur and she captioned it: "Happy birthday, my life." See the post here:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Shaheen Bhatt is the author of the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she opened up about dealing with depression.