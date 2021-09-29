Mobbed, Ranbir Kapoor Escorts Alia Bhatt At Jodhpur Airport. See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Jodhpur airport

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor touched down in Mumbai today afternoon after celebrating the Sanjuactor's birthday in Jawai near Jodhpur last evening. At the Jodhpur airport, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were followed by the paparazzi for photos and bytes, and also a bunch of fans, requesting for selfies. Making his way through the crowd, Ranbir Kapoor was seen escorting Alia Bhatt to the airport gates. Prodded by reporters, Ranbir Kapoor said Rajasthan is beautiful and that they will always keep going back there for holidays: "Aate rahenge (Will keep coming here)." Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were holidaying in Sujan Jawai Camp near Jodhpur for the actor's birthday.

For their travel diaries, Ranbir was casually dressed in black and olive while Alia Bhatt kept it cute and chic in denims paired with a crop top and a shirt.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi in Mumbai didn't miss Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arriving at the Kalina airport.

September 28 marked Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday - a day he celebrated with his lady love at a luxury stay in Jodhpur. On the evening of his birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a vacation postcard as a birthday greeting and wrote: "Happy birthday, my life." In the photo, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor featured in a picnic like setting in the photo - complete with cushions and a picnic mat.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor checked into Jodhpur over the weekend, fanning rumours that they were in Rajasthan for scouting a wedding venue. The couple have been the subject of wedding rumours ever since they started dating in 2018.