'Happy Birthday, My Life': Alia Bhatt's Post For Ranbir Kapoor Is A Vacation Postcard

Finally, it's here - Alia Bhatt's birthday greeting for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. On Tuesday evening, Alia Bhatt wished Ranbir Kapoor with a heart-warming post on his 39th birthday. Sharing a postcard like entry from their vacation together, Alia Bhatt wrote: "Happy birthday, my life." Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are holidaying in Rajasthan - the couple checked into Jodhpur over the weekend. In the photo shared by Alia Bhatt, she can be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset and a stunning view with the birthday boy. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor feature in a picnic like setting in the photo - complete with cushions and a picnic mat.

So, that's how chill Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday turned out to be. We like. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post for Ranbir Kapoor here:

On Monday, photos of the couple exiting the Jodhpur airport were shared by fan-clubs and were all over the Internet. As per several reports and fan club posts, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor headed to Jodhpur not only for the Sanju actor's birthday celebrations but also for scouting locations for their speculated wedding. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have often been the subject of wedding rumours since they sort of confirmed their relationship status in 2019 - they started dating sometime in 2018.

Alia Bhatt shares a fabulous rapport with Ranbir Kapoor's family. In Mumbai, she and Neetu Kapoor are often spotted checking out the Kapoor bungalow, which is under renovation. Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated Alia's dad Mahesh Bhatt's birthday with the Bhatt family.

In terms of work, Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first film together.