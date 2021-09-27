Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted In Jodhpur, They Are Reportedly Scouting For A Wedding Venue

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are such love birds (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived in Jodhpur over the weekend - photos of the couple exiting the Jodhpur airport have been shared by fan-clubs and are all over the Internet. As per several reports and fan club posts, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor headed to Jodhpur for scouting locations for their speculated wedding. For their trip to Jodhpur, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were dressed in casuals - she in a classic denims-and-white-tee look while Ranbir wore a lounge set. Alia and Ranbir quickly made their way to the car - from the Jodhpur airport, the couple reportedly headed for Jawai Bandh by road.

Here are some of the viral photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the Jodhpur airport:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have often been the subject of wedding rumours since they sort of confirmed their relationship status in 2019 - they started dating sometime in 2018. At the Filmfare Awards in 2019, Alia Bhatt professed her love for Ranbir on stage, prompting an adorable Instagram post from Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor, sort of confirming her approval.

Over the years, it was reported that Alia and Ranbir are looking forward to getting married after the release of their much awaited movie Brahmastra. Last year December, speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand in an interview, Ranbir spilled the beans on his wedding plans and said: "It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life."

Meanwhile in August, actress Lara Dutta gave a surprise input about Alia and Ranbir's speculated wedding plans, telling Times Now: "I believe that they are getting married this year." Alia Bhatt has also reportedly zeroed in on designer Sabyasachi for her wedding lehenga.

Alia Bhatt shared a fabulous rapport with Ranbir Kapoor's family. In Mumbai, she and Neetu Kapoor are often spotted checking out the Kapoor bungalow, which is under renovation. Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated Alia's dad Mahesh Bhatt's birthday with the Bhatt family.