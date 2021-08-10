'I Believe That They Are Getting Married This Year': Lara Dutta On Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor photographed in Mumbai.

Lara Dutta, who is busy with the promotions of her forthcoming film Bell Bottom, has been actively interacting with the media. In a recent interview with Times Now, the actress was asked which Bollywood rumours, according to her, could be true. To which, Lara Dutta replied, "I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not. I am an older generation yaar." When asked about the rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship, she said, "I believe that they are getting married this year." Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured romance started in 2018, when they made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt posted a picture of herself, wearing Ranbir Kapoor's cap and she wrote: "When you miss him so you steal his belongings (and make sure you take many selfies)."

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview last year, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married. Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get to see them share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing.

Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.