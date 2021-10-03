RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt And Ajay Devgn's Film To Release In Cinemas On...

Alia Bhatt shared this poster of RRR. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

The wait is over. Director SS Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus, RRR, finally has a release date. The film, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, will release in theatres on 7 January 2022. Sharing details of the same on Instagram, Alia Bhatt posted a poster with the three leads as well as Ajay Devgn, who plays a pivotal role in the film. In the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, “07.01.2022. See you at the Cinemas. Get ready to experience India's Biggest Action Drama in cinemas worldwide.” The actress also tagged the director and her co-stars in the caption.

Director Rajamouli too shared the news and kept it simple in the caption. He wrote, “07.01.2022. It is.” RRRis set in the 1920s and has been described as a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem."

Earlier this year, on Alia Bhatt's birthday in March, the team shared the first look of the actress as Sita in RRR. In the poster, Alia is dressed in a traditional south Indian saree with her hair styled in a long braid and sporting minimal make-up. Sharing the post, Alia kept the caption simple and wrote, “Sita.”

Now with RRR, Alia Bhatt is staring at two big releases in the first month of 2022. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars the actress in the lead role will release on January 6, 2022. With two releases in two days, it sure seems that 2022 will begin on a solid note for the Highway actress. Gangubai Kathiawadi traces the life of a sex worker who later emerged as an underworld don in Mumbai. Sharing the news on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Bringing to you a part of my heart and soul, Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January 2022.”

Reacting to the development, Alia Bhatt's sister, writer Shaheen Bhatt left a high-five emoji, while actress Huma Qureshi wrote, “Boom.” Interestingly, this film too features Ajay Devgn in an important role with Alia Bhatt.

In addition to RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem and Brahmāstra.