This Raksha Bandhan, Kajol Is Busy Flexing Her 'Big Sister Muscles' For Tanishaa Mukerji

Kajol Instagrammed this image. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kajol wished her sister Tanishaa on Raksha Bandhan She shared a post for her on social media Kunal Kemmu, Sara and Zoya Akhtar also wished their Rakhi-partners

Actress Kajol latest post on Instagram gives Raksha Bandhan a new meaning. Bollywood is celebrating Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan together this year. Celebrating the festival for siblings in her own style on Thursday, Kajol shared a post for her younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji and accompanied it with a powerful message. In her post, in which Kajol can be seen posing with Tanishaa in transparent raincoats, she said that it is not necessary that only men should be recognised as a symbol of protection and emphasise that protection doesn't need to be one sided only. Kajol captioned her post as: "Who says protection is male and only one sided? Flexing my big sister muscles this Raksha Bandhan!"

Check it out:

Not just Kajol, other celebrities also shared sweet messages for their Rakhi-partners on social media. Amitabh Bachchan shared priceless throwback photographs of himself along with his actress wife Jaya and children - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Take a look:

T 3258 - RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere ..

pic.twitter.com/7vpZqrrdX1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

The cutest wish came from Zoya Akhtar, who shared a throwback picture of actor brother Farhan Akhtar from his childhood days. Instagramming the adorable photo, Zoya captioned it in the most epic way: "Farhan, I would do anything to see you in this outfit again."

Actress Sara Ali Khan also shared a throwback picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and called him her "partner in crime." She wrote: "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today- touching my feet, giving me money, feeding me candies and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever. #bestbrother #partnerincrime #safeandsecure"

Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture of one of the most loved-up siblings of Bollyood - Inaaya and Taimur - and wrote: "I know there will be times when I will drive you round the bend, but I know you will always have my back #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni"

Sameera Reddy, who welcomed her second child in July, shared a cute photo of her one-month-old daughter Nyra and her son Hans Varde. The adorable brother-sister picture will surely melt your heart. Sharing the picture, Sameera Reddy wrote: "Happy Raksha Bandhan. Finally Hans gets a Rakhi this year." Aww.

Actor Kunal Kemmu also Instagrammed a picture with his sister Karishma and accompanied the post with a really adorable caption: "I love you to the moon and back." Take a look:

Happy Raksha Bandhan, folks!

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.